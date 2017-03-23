Universal Electronics’ (UEIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $77.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UEIC. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) traded up 0.98% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,774 shares. The firm has a market cap of $959.09 million, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $80.42.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company earned $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.41 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc (UEI) develops control and sensor technology solutions and manufactures a line of pre-programmed and universal remote control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and automation components. The Company’s offerings include pre-programmed universal infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls that are sold primarily to subscription broadcasting providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers, and integrated circuits, on which its software and universal device control database is embedded, sold primarily to OEMs, subscription broadcasting providers, and private label customers.

