United States Steel Co. (X) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr raised shares of United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen and Company raised shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.15.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) traded down 2.66% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. 7,481,750 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.86 billion. United States Steel has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $41.83.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that United States Steel will post $2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,193,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,808,000 after buying an additional 1,025,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,672,000 after buying an additional 2,305,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,710,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,500,000 after buying an additional 161,647 shares during the last quarter. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $70,982,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $124,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

