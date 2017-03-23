United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Position Increased by Glg LLC

Glg LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 894.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,650 shares during the period. Glg LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 71,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) opened at 106.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $120.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average of $110.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.90% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business earned $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.47.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $471,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

