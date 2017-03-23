Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Overseas Bank Ltd (NASDAQ:UOVEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UOB is a leading bank in Singapore that provides a wide range of financial services through its global network of over 500 offices in 18 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and North America. It has banking subsidiaries in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and mainland China. UOB is committed to playing an active and meaningful role in the community with our focus on children, education and the arts. “

Shares of United Overseas Bank (NASDAQ:UOVEY) traded up 0.427% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.032. The company had a trading volume of 17,051 shares. United Overseas Bank has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.871.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/united-overseas-bank-ltd-uovey-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

About United Overseas Bank

United Overseas Bank Limited is a bank in Asia. The Company provides a range of financial services across the globe through its segments, which include Group Retail (GR), Group Wholesale Banking (GWB) and Global Markets and Investment Management (GMIM), and Others. The GR segment covers Consumer, Privilege, Business and Private Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for United Overseas Bank Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Overseas Bank Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.