United Co.s Limited (UNC) Insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L Buys 200 Shares of Stock

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 200 shares of United Co.s Limited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$98.00 per share, with a total value of C$19,600.00.

Financial Corporation Limi E-L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 400 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$97.51 per share, with a total value of C$39,004.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 600 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$98.45 per share, with a total value of C$59,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 400 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$96.66 per share, with a total value of C$38,664.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$97.25 per share, with a total value of C$48,625.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 600 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$96.61 per share, with a total value of C$57,966.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$96.51 per share, with a total value of C$48,255.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$96.50 per share, with a total value of C$48,250.00.

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) remained flat at $98.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14. United Co.s Limited has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $98.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.05.

About United Co.s Limited

United Corporations Limited is a Canada-based closed-end investment company. The Company is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities. The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income.

