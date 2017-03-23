United Co.s Limited (UNC) Insider Acquires C$39,004.00 in Stock

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$97.51 per share, with a total value of C$39,004.00.

Financial Corporation Limi E-L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 200 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$98.00 per share, with a total value of C$19,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 600 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$98.45 per share, with a total value of C$59,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 400 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.66 per share, with a total value of C$38,664.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$97.25 per share, with a total value of C$48,625.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 600 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.61 per share, with a total value of C$57,966.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.51 per share, with a total value of C$48,255.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.50 per share, with a total value of C$48,250.00.

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) remained flat at $98.00 during trading on Thursday. 823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.14. United Co.s Limited has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $98.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average is $96.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/united-co-s-limited-unc-insider-acquires-c39004-00-in-stock.html.

About United Co.s Limited

United Corporations Limited is a Canada-based closed-end investment company. The Company is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities. The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income.

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.