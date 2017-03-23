United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 1,232 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Kimberly Clark Corp worth $24,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,958,000 after buying an additional 672,285 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp by 1,173.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 640,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,189,000 after buying an additional 590,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,098,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,456,000 after buying an additional 564,996 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,419,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,079,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,407,000 after buying an additional 381,414 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) opened at 132.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.99. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $111.30 and a 12 month high of $138.87.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark Corp had a return on equity of 614.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post $6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Kimberly Clark Corp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC set a $135.00 price objective on Kimberly Clark Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vetr upgraded Kimberly Clark Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark Corp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.05.

In other Kimberly Clark Corp news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $483,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,456.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark Corp

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

