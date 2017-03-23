United Cannabis Corp (CNAB) VP Tony Verzura Sells 35,045 Shares

United Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:CNAB) VP Tony Verzura sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $61,328.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,842,653 shares in the company, valued at $24,224,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tony Verzura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Tony Verzura sold 10,500 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $18,270.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Tony Verzura sold 17,200 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $30,788.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Tony Verzura sold 22,800 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $43,092.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Tony Verzura sold 20,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $35,800.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Tony Verzura sold 27,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $48,330.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Tony Verzura sold 47,568 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $110,833.44.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Tony Verzura sold 57,655 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $78,410.80.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Tony Verzura sold 15,515 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $23,272.50.

On Friday, January 20th, Tony Verzura sold 10,000 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Tony Verzura sold 30,040 shares of United Cannabis Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $41,455.20.

United Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:CNAB) remained flat at $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 153,189 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $88.64 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

United Cannabis Corp Company Profile

United Cannabis Corporation is engaged in medical spa management business. The Company focuses on providing products, services and intellectual property to the cannabis industry. It owns intellectual property relating to the legalized growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization and distribution of medical and recreational marijuana and marijuana infused products.

