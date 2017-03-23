JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.00) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 712 ($8.79) price objective on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.34) price objective on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital raised shares of UNITE Group plc to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 620 ($7.66) to GBX 720 ($8.89) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of UNITE Group plc from GBX 595 ($7.35) to GBX 650 ($8.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 712.67 ($8.80).

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) traded up 1.76% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 634.50. 774,139 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.41 billion. UNITE Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 541.57 and a 12 month high of GBX 667.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 619.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 597.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “UNITE Group plc’s (UTG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/unite-group-plcs-utg-overweight-rating-reaffirmed-at-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from UNITE Group plc’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

UNITE Group plc Company Profile

The Unite Group plc is a United Kingdom-based developer and operator of student accommodation. The Company provides a home for over 50,000 students in approximately 140 properties in over 28 of England and Scotland’s University towns and cities. It operates through two segments: Operations and Property.

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.