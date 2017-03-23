Uniqure NV (QURE) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued their buy rating on shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QURE. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating on shares of Uniqure NV in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Uniqure NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniqure NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, WallachBeth Capital reduced their price objective on Uniqure NV from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniqure NV presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.28.

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) traded up 3.36% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 82,155 shares. Uniqure NV has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The company’s market cap is $147.58 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uniqure NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,089,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Uniqure NV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new stake in Uniqure NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Uniqure NV by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Uniqure NV during the third quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure NV

uniQure N.V. is engaged in the field of gene therapy. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of gene therapies. It has a technology platform that uses as the basis for collaborative product candidates across approximately three therapeutic focus areas, such as Liver/Metabolic Disease, Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease and Cardiovascular Disease.

