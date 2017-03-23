Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Reduced by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44,347 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $77,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 379.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) opened at 104.06 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $77.29 and a one year high of $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company earned $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post $5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Reduced by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/union-pacific-co-unp-stake-reduced-by-amf-pensionsforsakring-ab.html.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, March 6th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.95.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $438,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.