Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RARE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) opened at 78.36 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.27 billion. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post ($7.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $1,081,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,258,730. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. The Company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases segment.

