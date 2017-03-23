Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $96.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RARE. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.62.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) traded down 7.34% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,147 shares. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.56. The company’s market capitalization is $3.03 billion.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post ($7.11) EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,887 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,904.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,258,730. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,830,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,701,000 after buying an additional 52,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,471,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,365,000 after buying an additional 80,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 907,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,382,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 678,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 570,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,099,000 after buying an additional 77,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. The Company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases segment.

