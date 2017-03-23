Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen and Company

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cowen and Company in a report released on Thursday.

The analysts wrote, “Ultragenyx released data from a small Phase II trial of UX007 in Glut1 DS seizure.””

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RARE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) traded down 8.13% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.99. 2,125,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.00 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.03. The firm earned $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post ($7.11) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $215,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,904.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,258,730. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 153,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 345,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 486.7% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 21,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,974,000 after buying an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. The Company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases segment.

