UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) traded up 1.313% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.075. The company had a trading volume of 3,187 shares. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $181.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.795 and a beta of 0.52.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 699,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 420,000.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies.

