UDR, Inc. (UDR) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) traded up 0.78% during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.39. 1,314,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. UDR has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $243.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.05 million. UDR had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR will post $0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Bank of America Corp raised shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other UDR news, insider Warren L. Troupe sold 15,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company’s segments are Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

