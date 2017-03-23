UBS Group AG Reiterates Neutral Rating for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group AG in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00. UBS Group AG’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.
Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) traded up 0.064% during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.799. 509,193 shares of the stock traded hands. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.818 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09.
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business earned $614.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.41 million. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post $3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $786,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 50,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $3,937,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,440 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Company Profile
