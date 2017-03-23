UBS Group AG Reiterates Neutral Rating for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group AG in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00. UBS Group AG’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) traded up 0.064% during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.799. 509,193 shares of the stock traded hands. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.818 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business earned $614.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.41 million. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post $3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/ubs-group-ag-reiterates-neutral-rating-for-magellan-midstream-partners-l-p-mmp.html.

In related news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $786,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 50,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $3,937,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,440 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.