U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics which provide post-operative care and treatment for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries. “
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) traded down 0.740% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.675. 22,935 shares of the stock were exchanged. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $797.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.992 and a beta of 0.91.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,091,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,452,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 927,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 54,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,537,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 560,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care, and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries.
