U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by Glg LLC

Glg LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Glg LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 38,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 511,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,417,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,257,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,828,000 after buying an additional 37,186 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 355,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,245,000 after buying an additional 124,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 38,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at 52.60 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by Glg LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/u-s-bancorp-usb-shares-bought-by-glg-llc.html.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

In related news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 101,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $5,130,540.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,728.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $648,868.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,660 shares of company stock worth $70,197,537 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.