U.S. Bancorp (USB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Bancorp’s shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized Regional Banks-Major industry over the past six months. Though the stringent regulations, rising expenses and litigations remain key concerns, we believe that the company’s growth prospects should get support from its solid business model, core franchise and diverse revenue streams. Also, the company raised its prime lending rate to 4.00%, following the recent Fed interest rate hike to 0.75%–1.00%. This is expected to alleviate some margin pressure. Further, the company's steady capital deployment activities continue to enhance shareholders’ value.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities cut U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc cut U.S. Bancorp from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a hold rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded up 0.48% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307,944 shares. The firm has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Andrew Cecere sold 374,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $19,649,658.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 909,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,725,251.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Davis sold 707,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $37,120,228.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,338,660 shares of company stock valued at $70,197,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business in domestic markets. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services.

