Tyers Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,036 Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 54.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 167.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.89 and a 200 day moving average of $159.73. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.64 and a 12-month high of $184.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.10. The business earned $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post $12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/tyers-asset-management-llc-buys-shares-of-36036-amgen-inc-amgn.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.46 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.41.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.