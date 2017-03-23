Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 2,632 Shares of Fidelity Southern Co. (LION)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.21% of Fidelity Southern worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 237.9% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,537,000 after buying an additional 862,825 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 18.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,148,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,123,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,137,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,928,000 after buying an additional 108,355 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 100.0% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 713,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) opened at 20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $544.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. Fidelity Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity Southern Co. will post $1.53 EPS for the current year.

LION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Fidelity Southern in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

In other news, Director Donald A. Harp, Jr. sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $307,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Lankford, Jr. sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $130,469.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,967.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company operates in the community banking segment. It conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides various financial products and services for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses, primarily in Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

