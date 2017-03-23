Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1,227,000 in Federated National Holding Co (FNHC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.48% of Federated National Holding at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated National Holding by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated National Holding by 24.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated National Holding by 121.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Federated National Holding by 162.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Federated National Holding during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) opened at 16.78 on Thursday. Federated National Holding Co has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm’s market cap is $226.08 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1,227,000 in Federated National Holding Co (FNHC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/two-sigma-investments-lp-invests-1227000-in-federated-national-holding-co-fnhc.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated National Holding from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federated National Holding from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Federated National Holding Company Profile

Federated National Holding Company (FNHC) is an insurance holding company that controls all steps in the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through its subsidiaries and its contractual relationships with its independent agents and general agents. The Company is authorized to underwrite homeowners’ multi-peril (homeowners), commercial general liability, federal flood, personal auto and various other lines of insurance in Florida and various other states.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated National Holding Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated National Holding Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.