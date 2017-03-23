Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1,216,000 in Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 183,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) opened at 19.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.22 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub sold 955,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $17,703,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies.

