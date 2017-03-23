Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Position in Mobileye NV (MBLY)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) by 1,542.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,305 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Mobileye NV were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,045,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye NV by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,578,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye NV by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye NV by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 324,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) opened at 60.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.07 and a beta of 0.97. Mobileye NV has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06.

Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobileye NV had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company earned $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mobileye NV will post $1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mobileye NV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Mobileye NV from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr raised shares of Mobileye NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.09 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays PLC cut shares of Mobileye NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Mobileye NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobileye NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

About Mobileye NV

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and aftermarket (AM).

