Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1,287,000 Stake in Imperva Inc (IMPV)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Imperva Inc (NYSE:IMPV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Imperva worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMPV. Litespeed Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Imperva by 893.6% in the third quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 943,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,698,000 after buying an additional 848,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Imperva by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 778,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,819,000 after buying an additional 33,882 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperva during the fourth quarter worth about $21,871,000. Oxford Asset Management increased its position in shares of Imperva by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 551,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after buying an additional 139,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Imperva by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imperva Inc (NYSE:IMPV) opened at 40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. Imperva Inc has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The firm’s market cap is $1.34 billion.

Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. The company earned $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Imperva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperva Inc will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IMPV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Imperva in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Imperva in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Imperva in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Imperva in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.97.

In other news, insider Amichai Shulman sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $129,107.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,469.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Bettencourt sold 84,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $3,865,509.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,509.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,663 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,606. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company operates in the segment of development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions that protect business critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises.

