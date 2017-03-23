Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1,249,000 Position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 555.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,558 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.33% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 643,445 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $4,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $1,919,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 107,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) opened at 16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $375.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.56. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Bank of America Corp cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Compass Point upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Instinet increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $164,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,355 shares of company stock worth $1,931,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. It operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

