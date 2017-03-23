Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 7,182 Shares of RetailMeNot Inc (SALE)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in RetailMeNot Inc (NASDAQ:SALE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of RetailMeNot worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SALE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RetailMeNot during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RetailMeNot during the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RetailMeNot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RetailMeNot by 38.4% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of RetailMeNot by 38.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RetailMeNot Inc (NASDAQ:SALE) opened at 7.85 on Thursday. RetailMeNot Inc has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.66 million, a P/E ratio of 196.25 and a beta of 0.82.

RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm earned $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.48 million. RetailMeNot had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RetailMeNot Inc will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SALE shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RetailMeNot in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RetailMeNot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on RetailMeNot in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of RetailMeNot in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on RetailMeNot from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

In related news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $39,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot Inc operates a savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The Company operates through two segments: Core and Gift Card. The Core segment consists of all other products and services that are related to its marketplace for digital offers.

