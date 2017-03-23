Tullow Oil Plc (NASDAQ:TUWOY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

TUWOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Tullow Oil Plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tullow Oil Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Tullow Oil Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tullow Oil Plc (NASDAQ:TUWOY) opened at 1.256 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.29 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. Tullow Oil Plc has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/tullow-oil-plc-tuwoy-stock-rating-upgraded-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.