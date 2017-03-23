Tullow Oil Plc (TUWOY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tullow Oil Plc (NASDAQ:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TUWOY. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Tullow Oil Plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Tullow Oil Plc from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Tullow Oil Plc from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Tullow Oil Plc (NASDAQ:TUWOY) traded up 1.91% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.33 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. Tullow Oil Plc has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

