Tullow Oil plc (TLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank AG

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 270 ($3.33) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 330 ($4.08). Deutsche Bank AG’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Tullow Oil plc from GBX 365 ($4.51) to GBX 375 ($4.63) and gave the company a ” overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Numis Securities Ltd raised Tullow Oil plc to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 285 ($3.52) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Group LLC raised Tullow Oil plc to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 340 ($4.20) in a research report on Monday, February 20th. AlphaValue reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($3.80) target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil plc to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 256.35 ($3.17).

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) opened at 200.30 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.83 billion. Tullow Oil plc has a 52-week low of GBX 181.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 352.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 263.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 274.95.

In other Tullow Oil plc news, insider Paul McDade bought 178 shares of Tullow Oil plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £450.34 ($556.18).

Tullow Oil plc Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on finding and monetizing oil in Africa and the Atlantic Margins. Its activities include targeted exploration and appraisal, selective development projects and growing its West Africa oil production.

