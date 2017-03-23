Tullow Oil plc (TLW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at Canaccord Genuity

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TLW has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Tullow Oil plc to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 247.20 ($3.05) to GBX 221.80 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Numis Securities Ltd cut Tullow Oil plc to a sell rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Tullow Oil plc from GBX 197 ($2.43) to GBX 250 ($3.09) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Tullow Oil plc from GBX 365 ($4.51) to GBX 375 ($4.63) and gave the company a overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, GMP Securities increased their target price on Tullow Oil plc from GBX 290 ($3.58) to GBX 300 ($3.71) and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 255.64 ($3.16).

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) traded up 3.17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 208.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,748,764 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 263.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 274.95. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.90 billion. Tullow Oil plc has a 1-year low of GBX 181.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 352.10.

In related news, insider Paul McDade acquired 178 shares of Tullow Oil plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £450.34 ($556.18).

About Tullow Oil plc

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on finding and monetizing oil in Africa and the Atlantic Margins. Its activities include targeted exploration and appraisal, selective development projects and growing its West Africa oil production.

