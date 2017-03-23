Tudor Pickering Begins Coverage on Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

Equities researchers at Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) opened at 13.54 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $2.07 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. Superior Energy Services has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.08 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Superior Energy Services will post ($1.73) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tudor Pickering Begins Coverage on Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/tudor-pickering-begins-coverage-on-superior-energy-services-inc-spn.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,930,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,659,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after buying an additional 1,277,756 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.