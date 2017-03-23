Tudor Pickering Begins Coverage on Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN)

Equities researchers at Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.
Shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) opened at 13.54 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $2.07 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. Superior Energy Services has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $19.83.
Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.08 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Superior Energy Services will post ($1.73) earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,930,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,659,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after buying an additional 1,277,756 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.
Superior Energy Services Company Profile
