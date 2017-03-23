Tudor Pickering Begins Coverage on Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vetr raised shares of Schlumberger Limited. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.37 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Schlumberger Limited. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $101.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger Limited. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 78.38 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $109.06 billion. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Schlumberger Limited. had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Schlumberger Limited.’s payout ratio is -169.49%.

In other Schlumberger Limited. news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $407,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at $631,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,954,205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,888,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 508,950.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after buying an additional 4,580,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,630,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,125,000 after buying an additional 2,755,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited. during the fourth quarter valued at $208,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger Limited.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

