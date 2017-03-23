Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 44.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $55.18 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.43%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Hilliard Lyons initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through six segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

