Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

TNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) opened at 4.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $383.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Afam Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 323,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 118.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 230,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. It operates a fleet of approximately 50 modern crude oil and petroleum product tankers that provide marine transportation services for national and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium and short-term charters.

