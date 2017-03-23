Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Upgraded by Hovde Group to Outperform

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.40.
Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) traded up 1.93% on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 175,661 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. Trustmark Corp has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07.
Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Trustmark Corp had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post $1.78 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Trustmark Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Trustmark Corp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark Corp during the third quarter valued at $2,748,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Trustmark Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 178,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark Corp by 138.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trustmark Corp
Trustmark Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Trustmark National Bank (TNB). Through TNB and its subsidiaries, the Company operates as a financial services company providing banking and other financial solutions. It operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance.
