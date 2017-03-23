TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Stake Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.15% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 20.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 687,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 116,362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 423.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 432,712 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) opened at 7.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director William D. Powers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Trustco Bank Corp NY is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Trustco Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through the community banking segment. The Bank is a federal savings bank engaged in providing general banking services to individuals, partnerships and corporations.

