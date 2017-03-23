Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT) Plans GBX 0.63 Dividend

Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) traded down 0.32% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 78.75. 163,311 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 224.20 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.75. Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 67.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 79.00.

Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC Company Profile

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

