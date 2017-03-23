Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 138.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,779 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.81% of Trinity Biotech plc worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech plc during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech plc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Trinity Biotech plc by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech plc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. raised its position in Trinity Biotech plc by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) opened at 5.48 on Thursday. Trinity Biotech plc has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The company’s market cap is $124.73 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Trinity Biotech plc from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Trinity Biotech plc Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc (Trinity Biotech) develops, acquires, manufactures and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The Company’s products are used to detect autoimmune, infectious and sexually transmitted diseases, diabetes, and disorders of the liver and intestine.

