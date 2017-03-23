Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN) Director Ira Gluskin Purchases 50,000 Shares

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) Director Ira Gluskin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$536,000.00.

Shares of Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) traded up 1.87% on Thursday, reaching $10.87. 218,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. Tricon Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $11.16.

Several brokerages have commented on TCN. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tricon Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.86.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is an asset manager and principal investor focused on the residential real estate industry. The Company operates through five segments. Through Tricon Housing Partners, its land and homebuilding investment vertical, it invests or co-invests in private commingled funds, separate accounts and sidecars.

