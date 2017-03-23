Trevena’s (TRVN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued their buy rating on shares of Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) in a report published on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRVN. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevena and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $11.00 price target on shares of Trevena and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. FBR & Co reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Trevena in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trevena has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.73.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) traded up 7.81% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. 482,745 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $205.09 million. Trevena has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Trevena had a negative net margin of 841.00% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post ($1.67) earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 88.9% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 716,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 336,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 51.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. National Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 21,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.
About Trevena
Trevena Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and intends to commercialize therapeutics that use an approach to target G protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). Using its product platform, the Company has identified and advanced three differentiated product candidates: Oliceridine (TRV130), TRV027 and TRV250.
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.