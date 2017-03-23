Transocean LTD (RIG) Debt Trading 1% Higher Analyst

An issue of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) debt rose 1% against its face value during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $13.00. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.25% coupon and is set to mature on December 1, 2024. The debt is now trading at $102.50 and was trading at $102.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean LTD in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Transocean LTD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean LTD in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Transocean LTD in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Vetr lowered Transocean LTD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transocean LTD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Transocean LTD by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,126 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Transocean LTD by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Transocean LTD by 2.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Transocean LTD by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,350 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Transocean LTD by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. Transocean LTD had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean LTD Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews primarily on a day rate basis to drill oil and gas wells. The Company operates through the contract drilling services segment.

