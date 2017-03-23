Traders Sell Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on strength during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $422.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $462.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.62 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, NVIDIA had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded up $2.16 for the day and closed at $108.07Specifically, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 32,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $3,577,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,295 shares of company stock valued at $30,288,590 over the last three months. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post $2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,137,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,140,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,402,000 after buying an additional 3,795,368 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,844,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $880,106,000 after buying an additional 3,441,948 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 679.2% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,882,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,968,000 after buying an additional 1,640,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Traders Sell Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) on Strength Following Insider Selling” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/traders-sell-shares-of-nvidia-co-nvda-on-strength-following-insider-selling.html.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.