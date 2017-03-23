Traders Sell Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $91.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $125.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.94 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Broadcom had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Broadcom traded up $1.40 for the day and closed at $217.42Specifically, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.18, for a total value of $129,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia H. Mccall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $1,132,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,296,830 shares of company stock valued at $477,101,829. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Vetr downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.37 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $222.50 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.58.

The stock’s market cap is $87.26 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.15. Broadcom had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Ltd will post $14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 38,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 549,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,115,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Broadcom by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 73,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

