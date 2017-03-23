Traders Buy Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS) on Weakness on Analyst Downgrade

Traders bought shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $65.00. $66.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $47.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.30 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, General Mills had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. General Mills traded down ($0.82) for the day and closed at $58.94

GIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.76.

In related news, Director Robert L. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,941.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 46,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 12.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 433.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.2% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business earned $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Buy Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS) on Weakness on Analyst Downgrade” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/traders-buy-shares-of-general-mills-inc-gis-on-weakness-on-analyst-downgrade.html.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.