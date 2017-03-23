Traders Buy Prologis Inc (PLD) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $31.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.11 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Prologis had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Prologis traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $50.31Specifically, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 84,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $4,344,129.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.00. The firm earned $620 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.76% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Prologis’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post ($0.27) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,758,000. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1,356.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 3,296,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,439,000 after buying an additional 3,069,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $117,179,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,523,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,026,000 after buying an additional 1,485,596 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,926,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,017,000 after buying an additional 1,439,073 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/traders-buy-prologis-inc-pld-on-weakness-following-insider-selling.html.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.