Tp Icap Plc (TCAP) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd lowered Tp Icap Plc to an add rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.48) to GBX 540 ($6.67) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Tp Icap Plc from GBX 489 ($6.04) to GBX 561 ($6.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Tp Icap Plc to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 480 ($5.93) to GBX 520 ($6.42) in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Tp Icap Plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tp Icap Plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 510.40 ($6.30).

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) opened at 445.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 477.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 422.40. Tp Icap Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 270.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 497.50. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2465.89 billion.

About Tp Icap Plc

TP ICAP plc, formerly Tullett Prebon plc, is a United Kingdom-based interdealer broker. The Company acts as an intermediary in the wholesale over-the-counter and exchange traded financial and commodity markets, facilitating the trading activities of its clients, in particular commercial and investment banks.

