TowneBank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) opened at 30.60 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

About TowneBank

TowneBank is a community bank. The Bank offers personal banking services and business banking services. The Bank operates through three segments: Banking, Realty and Insurance. The Banking segment provides loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment provides residential real estate services, originations of a range of mortgage loans, resort property management, and residential and commercial title insurance.

