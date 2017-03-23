Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tosoh Corp (NASDAQ:TOSCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tosoh Corporation is a chemical company. Its primary products include ethylene, polyethylene, caustic soda, vinyl chloride and fine chemicals. The company operates primarily in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe and North America. Tosoh Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Tosoh Corp (NASDAQ:TOSCF) remained flat at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. Tosoh Corp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/tosoh-corp-toscf-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.